Blood Filters Market is Booming Worldwide Scrutinized in New Research

Blood Filters Market: Introduction

Blood filters are filtration systems used to remove microaggregates from the donor blood. These microaggregates consist of platelets, leucocytes, and fibrin aggregates that if left in the donor blood can lead to several complications such as pulmonary microembolism.

White blood cells (leukocytes) present in donor blood can potentially suppress the recipient’s immune system. A compromised immune system can increase the risk of contracting infections, multiple organ failure, and other complications in post-surgical patients effectively, thereby reducing the patient’s survival rate.

Moreover, leucocytes also harbor several viruses (such as cytomegalovirus, Human T-cell Lymphotrophic virus and Epstein-Barr virus) and bacteria (including Yersinia), which can significantly diminish prospect of cure for patients with certain malignancies

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Blood Filters Market

Rapid increase in global disease burden and number of trauma cases is rapidly fueling the demand for blood transfusions across the globe. According to various estimates, every 3 seconds, someone in the world requires blood transfusion. Increase in trauma and accident cases worldwide is a major driver for the blood filters market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.25 million people are killed in road accidents across the globe every year.

Increase in the geriatric population vulnerable to chronic illnesses is raising the demand for surgical procedures across the world

Rise in geriatric population and inpatient surgical procedures is also driving the global blood filters market. According to the International Population Report, in 2015, the geriatric population accounted for 8.5% of the world’s total population. The geriatric population is projected to almost double to reach 1.6 billion between 2025 and 2050.

The number of patients with different chronic diseases is increasing rapidly across the world. This is likely to boost the number of surgical procedures; consequently, propelling the global blood filters market in the near future.

Surgery to Lead Global Market

The global blood filters market can be segmented based on material, application, and region

In terms of material, the global market can be classified into polycarbonate, ABS, polyester, and others. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into blood processing and blood transfusion.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Market for Blood Filters

The global blood filters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Rapid economic development in India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries in Asia and Latin America has increased the healthcare expenditure and affordability for better healthcare products such as blood filters. Increased hospitalization led by rising prevalence of cardiac disorders and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fueling the number of surgical procedures in the country are major factors that are projected to drive the blood filters market during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Blood Filters Market

Leading players operating in the global blood filters market include:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Braile Biomedica

Chengdu Shuanglu Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Macopharma

