What’s driving the VR in Healthcare Market Growth? Prominent Players Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global VR in healthcare market was valued at $240.91 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,383.68 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026. Virtual reality is one of the current trends in the fields of healthcare and medicine. It reality is the creation of computer generated simulated virtual environment to provide real-life sensory experience to the person. It creates a highly immersive, visual and three-dimensional environment, in which an individual is able to manipulate virtual objects and perform a series of tasks. The environment is either of real or simulated world, in which an individual is able to feel and interact with the objects and characters. Virtual treatment has certain advantages over conventional methods of treatment such as virtual treatment often eliminates the use of drugs and complex invasive surgical procedures for treatment; thus, saving the cost and time.

key players operating in the global VR in healthcare market, which include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013450847/sample

The major factors that drive the growth of the global virtual reality in healthcare market include rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of VR technologies. Moreover, recent advancement in the field of information technology such as advanced computer, laptop, internet connectivity, and mobile applications further fuel the market growth. However, high cost of treatment, data privacy concerns of the users, and inaccessibility to virtual reality technology in developing economies are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global virtual reality in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector & display walls. The market, on the basis of product segmented into VR semiconductor components, VR devices, VR sensors, and others. Based on end user, the VR in healthcare market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and other end users. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013450847/discount

By Product

VR Semiconductor Components

VR Devices

VR Sensors

Others

By Technology

Head-Mounted

Gesture-Tracking

Projector & Display Walls

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global VR in Healthcare Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the VR in Healthcare Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Inquire for Report buying @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013450847/buying

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

VR in Healthcare Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India VR in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]