Global Night Vision Device Market Application, Manufactures, Growth rate and Regional Analysis Report 2020

Global Night Vision Device Market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD USD16.32 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.2%.
Night vision devices are also referred as night optical/observation device. It is type of optical instrument that produces image in levels of light in darkness. Mainly these devices are classified into three types such as Night Vision Camera, Night Vision Goggle, and Night Vision Scope.
Increase in military budget in various regions and upgradation of current devices in defense sector are the driving factors which are expected to propel the global night vision devices market growth. Furthermore, raise in usage of night vision devices for tracking suspicious and vehicles will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of these devices in commercial vehicles and luxury cars are expected to boost the market growth in near future. Also, continuous technological advancements will drive market growth.
However, high price of night vision devices due to use of third generation technology is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global night vision devices market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Thales group, SATIR, Elbit Systems Ltd., American Technologies Network Corp., Harris Group Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Bharat Electronics Limited, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems Plc, and FLIR Systems, Inc.
Market Taxonomy
By Device
- Night Vision Camera
- Night Vision Goggle
- Night Vision Scope
By Technology
- Thermal Imaging
- Infrared illumination
- Image Intensifier
By Application
- Military
- Surveillance
- Hunting
- Security
- Navigation
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
