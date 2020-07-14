Global Thermal Scanners Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Application Analysis Report

Global Thermal Scanners Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.5%.
Thermal scanner is a device which is used to carry out thermal imaging. Rise in adoption of thermal scanners in various industries such as healthcare, oil & gas is the major factor which is expected to support the thermal scanners market growth globally.
Rise in emphasis on infrastructural development by government of various countries are the key driving factor which is expected to boost the market thermal scanners market growth. Furthermore, a continuous research and development among different market players is an opportunity for expansion of thermal scanners market growth in near future. Moreover, automated temperature tracking will become standard procedure at public places due increase in prevalence of COVID 19, across the globe. Also, increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in thermal scanners will fuel the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, PRG had launched new SmartXcan portable thermal scanner which provides instantaneous feedback on around 700 people per hour.
However, export restrictions on thermal imaging products might obstruct the global thermal scanners market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Fluke Corporation, Opgal, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Optotherm, Inc., Axis Communications Ab, Seek Thermal Inc., 3M Company, and Thermoteknix Systems LTD
Market Taxonomy
By Wavelength
- Short-wave Infrared
- Mid-Wave Infrared
- Long-Wave Infrared
By Technology
- Cooled
- Uncooled
By Application
- Thermography
- Search and Rescue
- Security and Surveillance
- Others
By End User
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
