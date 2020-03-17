As technology continues to evolve, a world which is globally connected is fast becoming a reality. The number of devices used and owned by us is constantly rising and our desire to control and keep track of our ever increasing number of activities keeps growing. This culminates in one glaring question that perturbs both consumers and the display industry: Where will this desired information be exhibited- The obvious answer would be screen display. Overall, screen display technologies continue to grow at a rapid rate. One such interesting technology is Screen less Display. It is a system where data/information is transmitted through a video source without using a projector or screen.

Screen less display manufacturers are developing computer-enhanced technology that can act as major game changer in the technology industry in years to come. Low power requirement, low cost, wider view, high portability and enhanced privacy are some of the factors which drive this technology. The lack of space which constitutes a flaw for screen-based displays acts as a growth opportunity for screenless displays. The screen less display market has witnessed substantial growth in 2013 and various companies have developed various devices in this field, such as mobile phones for elderly and blind people, bionic contact lenses, virtual reality headsets and holograms.

Google, Displair, Kapsys, Microsoft Company and Avegant

To enable an in-depth analysis, the global market is segmented into technology and applications. The technology segment comprises visual image, retinal display and synaptic interface. The applications segment includes mobile phones, screenless laptops, screenless televisions, touchless interfaces, virtual reality and augmented reality. Analysis is conducted in various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

