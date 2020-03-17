The Global Electronic Paper Display Market Size Is Expected To Reach $4,274 Million In 2022 From $490 Million In 2015, Growing At A Cagr Of 37.5% From 2016-2022. An Electrically Charged Surface That Imitates The Appearance Of Ink On Paper Is Termed As Electronic Paper Display (Epd). Epd Is A Major Development In The Display Technology, Providing Advanced Features Such As Readability In Direct Light (Indoor As Well As Outdoor Ambience), Low Power Consumption, Flexibility, Durability, Lightweight, And Convenient Composition. Electronic Paper Displays Have Been Developed As A Fusion Of Physics, Chemistry, And Electronics.

With Availability Of Displays Such As Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (Amoled) And Liquid Crystal Display (Lcds) That Offer Advanced Features With Better Palettes Of Over 16 Million Colors, The Electronic Paper Display (Epd) Technology Has Its Own Relevance In The Current Scenario.

E Ink Holdings, Plastic Logic, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Inc., Amazon Liquavista, Clearink Display, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, Inkcase, Lg Electronics, Pervasive Displays, Plastic Logic, And Samsung

E-Ink Can Be Used For Changeable Retail Price Tags, As Utilization Of Conventional Display Can Be Power Intensive And Expensive.

Similarly, With Oversized Wall Clocks, Cabinet Lock Readers, Supermarket Divider Applications Where Power Consumption Is The Main Concern, E-Paper Can Be Used.

The Reflective Nature Of The E-Ink Saves The Need For Backlight.

The Durability Of E-Ink Makes It Suitable For Rugged Application Like E-Readers.

The Electronic Paper Display Market Is Segmented Based On Product, Application, And Geography. The Products Utilizing Electronic Paper Display Technology Are Auxiliary Displays For Consumer Electronic Devices Such As Smartphones And Tablets; E-Readers; Electronic Shelf Labels; And Others. The Application Segment Includes Automotive & Transportation, Consumer & Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media & Entertainment, And Retail & Enterprise Sectors. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea (Including Country-Level Analysis For Each Region).

