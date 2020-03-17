Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation.

The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, and Aledia are provided in this report.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report segments the micro-LED display market based on product, application industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divide into large-scale display, small- & medium-sized display, and micro display. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, TV, PC & laptop, smartwatch, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, entertainment & sports, automotive, retail, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

