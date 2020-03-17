Robotics Technology, is a combination of machine tools and computer applications, used for the designing, manufacturing and application of robots. Use of robotics technology allows consumers to automate processes, increase productivity, enhance quality and reduce human errors. Robotics technology is used in a wide range of industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, automotive and infrastructure. Robots can be used for numerous activities which include assembling products, detecting and defusing bombs, surgical operations, product inspection, space missions, and domestic works such as cleaning and other household chores

The impending need of automation solutions is a major factor that drives this market. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for process automation, owing to the rise in labor costs and market competition. A dynamic rise in the number of smartphones and tablets supplements the process of robot development and contributes to the growth of the global market. Additionally, emerging technologies in robotics and cost reduction in products with the use of robots supplement the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Group,Adept Technology,Fanuc Corporation,Yaskawa Electric Corporation,KUKA AG,iRobot,Intuitive Surgical,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,Yamaha Corporation,Kawasaki Heavy Industries

What is the Market Scope?

With the growth of robotics technology, there will be a significant increase in the number of jobs available for the human workforce. Lack of awareness about the advantages of robots in the market, along with the high installation cost of robotics technology are the major drawbacks for this market. The growing demand for automation in mechanical, aerospace and defense industries, along with the growing adoption of new technologies like nano-robotics and cloud robotics, highlight the growth opportunities for players in the market.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global Robotics Technology market is segmented on the basis of types of robots, components, applications and geography. The various types of robots used across different industries include industrial robots, service robots and mobile robots. Industrial robots account for a larger share among others. The component segment is further categorized into hardware, software, and services. The different hardware components include sensors, controllers, effectors, power supply and actuators. Robotic technology finds applications across a wide range of domains including healthcare, defense and security, automotive, aerospace, infrastructure, industrial and residential. The microscopic analysis of the market has been performed by examining various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

