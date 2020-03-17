Light emitting diodes (LED) are small semiconductor light source that emit light when activated. These are components that are incorporated in various appliances, machines, products across diverse industries. Rise in the usage of LEDs in different sectors such as automobiles and mobile phones backlighting applications has given an essential boost to the growth of LED market. In the coming years, LED is anticipated to seize the market for conventional CFL and CCFL lighting owing to the environment friendly & advanced features and higher performance.

There are several factors that positively impact the Asia-Pacific LED Market. Growing display and large screen backlighting market, growing green lighting market, and advanced features such as dimmability are some of the key factors that foster the market for LED in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, favorable government initiatives & booming real estate industry also positively impact the market. LEDs have proved to be cost effective in the long run.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,Cree Incorporation,Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd.,OSRAM Licht, AG,Nichia Corporation,LG Innotek Co. Ltd.,GE Lighting Solutions,Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.,Philips Lumileds Lighting Company,Panasonic Corporation

What is the Market Scope?

However, the initial cost of LED lighting is very high and this is restricting its initial acceptance, but considering the longer lifetime offered by LEDs, the overall cost of the same is found to be low in comparison to CFLs. Furthermore, the growing demand in the general lighting segment, provides ample growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific LED market.

What is the Regional Framework?

The Asia-Pacific LED is segmented based on technology, application, and country. The technology segment comprises basic LED, High Brightness LED, Organic LED, Ultra Violet LED and Polymer LED. Based on application, the market is segmented as automotive, general lighting, back Lighting, mobile devices, signal & signage and others. Based on countries, the Asia-Pacific LED market covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Size

2.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Revenue by Product

4.3 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Breakdown Data by End User

