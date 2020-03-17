AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Modular Furniture’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are USM Modular Furniture (Switzerland), IKEA (Netherlands), Steelcase (United States), West Elm (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), HNI Corporation (United States), Okamura (Japan), Martela (Finland) and Kimball International (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are KI (United States), BYWAYINDIA (India), Krishna Office Furniture Systems (India), DM Modular (India) and AFC SYSTEMS (India).

Modular furniture is used in home and commercial purposes. Corporates and large enterprises and are investing heavily in furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide the employee with comfortable and productive environments. Thus, vendors are designing office furniture that offers better comfort and minimizes stress. Moreover, Modular furniture is also gaining popularity in the developing economies has projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Market Drivers

The growing demand for multi-functional furniture. In emerging economies like India majority of Indian middle-class populations are living in small flats and homes, But in the present scenario, furniture occupies a majority of the space in the home. Space-saving furniture or multi-functional furniture is one of the options to solve these problems.

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Premium and Luxury Furniture in Developed Countries

Increasing Application of Hardwood in Furniture

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Green Furniture and Rising Online Retail

Developing Real Estate Industry

Challenges

Presence of Local Furniture Manufacturers

To comprehend Global Modular Furniture market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Modular Furniture market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

