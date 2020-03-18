The Carbon Black Market report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Carbon Black Market report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Carbon Black Market report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

The Global Carbon Black Market accounted for USD 11.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The carbon black market is segmented on the basis of type into furnace black, channel black, thermal black and acetylene black.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into standard grade and specialty grade.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, inks & coating, and plastic.

On the basis of geography, the carbon black market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Some of the major players in carbon black market include Asahi Carbon Co Ltd, Birla Carbon, Black Bear Carbon BV, Cabot Corporation, Carbon Clean Tech AG, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited, Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Monolith Materials Inc, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co Ltd, OCI Company Ltd, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Qingzhou Boao Carbon Black Co Ltd, Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co Ltd, Shandong Lion King Carbon Black Co Ltd, Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co Ltd, Tokai Carbon Co Ltd and many more.

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

