In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global melamine market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the expansion of areas of application of melamine, especially growth in demand for melamine-based foam.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Form

Melamine Resin

Melamine Foam

Others

By Application

Laminates

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Thermoset Plastics

Surface Coating

Paints

Others Flame Retardants Textile Resins Concrete Plasticizers Paper Finish Others



By End-User Industry

Construction

Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

By Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global melamine market are China Haohua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd; OCI Nitrogen; BASF SE; Cornerstone; Qatar Melamine Company; Golden elephant chemical; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Nissan Chemical Corporation; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; Borealis AG; ECEC; Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe “Puławy” S.A.; Prefere Resins Holding GmbH; GSFC Ltd; Hexion and Xinji JiuYuan chemical industry Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of growth associated with the construction industry which is expected to foster the market growth

High levels of demand from the automotive industry; this factor is expected to boost the growth of this market

Growth of demand from wood adhesives and laminates application acts as a market driver

High levels of disposable income and changes in preferences and lifestyles of consumers also propels the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing concerns amongst users regarding the emissions of melamine in molding applications; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various substitute compounds and materials for different applications of melamine; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding long-term exposure of the product to have negative impacts on the users can act as a market restraint

