The Asia Pacific mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 279,903.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 105,527.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is primarily attributed to the growing ageing population in Asia Pacific and sedentary lifestyle in Asia Pacific. However, lack of cardiac centers in poor countries in Asia Pacific is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing healthcare market in the emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the coming years.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006668/

Sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of developing a cardiovascular disease. Sedentary jobs in Asia Pacific have increased which includes physical inactivity, reading, computer work, mobile device, or other screen. Physical inactivity leads to increased risk of morbidity or worsening of health conditions. The medical conditions includes congestive heart failure, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes and obesity. Furthermore, growing obesity in this region is also likely to grow cardiovascular diseases. Malaysia has the highest obesity rate of 14 % in the South East Asia region, followed by Thailand with 8.8%. Moreover the obesity rate in Australia and New Zealand is 26.8% and 28.3 % respectively. Furthermore, unhealthy diets is leading to overnutrition and obesity. The impact of fast food is being observed in some countries of Asia Pacific region. According to UNICEF 2013 report, it estimated that 11 million children under 5 are overweight in East Asia-Pacific region. Thus, these factors contribute to the growth of cardiovascular diseases and eventually lead to the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market.

In 2018, the lead based segment held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology. The lead based segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the lead based systems for monitoring the heart conditions. The patch based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the technological advancements in the medical devices that allows the clinicians to perform the patient diagnostic process without delay and it also minimizes the handling risks.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006668/

In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market. Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for mobile cardiac telemetry systems included in the report are, Body Sensor Networks (BSN), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Rehabilitation (CVDPR), National Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006668/

ASIA PACIFIC MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Lead Based

Patch Based

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centres

By Geography

Asia Pacific US Canada Mexico



Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]