In 2019, a Swedish company called Middagsfrid began the idea of meal kit service. Then further demand for this service became popular in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. The meals are made up of several combinations such as pasta, potatoes, vegetables, rice, packed sauce, fish, meat, etc. Users prefer to cook easily at the end of their day. Through understanding customer food preferences, companies sell fresh foods more than processed foods. The Global Meal Kit Market is estimated to surpass US$ 15.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4132845
In the United States and European region, the demand for processed meal kit is observed. The global food processing meal kit market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The main factors driving the global market for meal kit are; the world’s rising working professional, Preference for nutritional comfort, Changes in the operation of food service, growing urban population, Tendency to reduce food waste, Customers looking for quick service in the collection and purchase of food products, The increasing availability of fresh food items, Increasing trend of the idea of meal kit, Adoption of trouble-free preparation of food by working professional and increasing number of kitchen-savvy customers etc.
Renub Research report titled “Global Meal Kit Market by Country (United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Others), Ordering Method (Online, Offline), Category (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Type (Fresh Food, Process Food), Company (Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Goodfood, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon Inc., Home Chef)” provides a complete analysis of global meal kit market.
United Sates holds the Major Share in the Global Meal Kit Market
In this report, we have done complete assessment of top countries in the global meal kit market. The country we have covered are: United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Others The report provides all the historical and forecast market value for each country. United Sates holds the major share in the global meal kit market.
Non-Vegetarian Segment Dominates the Global Meal Kit Market
In this report we have covered market by product category. Two types of market covered in this report: vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Non-Vegetarian market is dominating however vegetarian market is also playing a significant role in this market place.
Online Market is growing Tremendously
Online market is growing tremendously in the global meal kit market due to rising internet penetration across all parts of the world, growing tech-savvy population and availability of cheaper smartphones especially in the developing countries. Digital boom has created positive impacts on this market place. Offline is still favorable shopping method for those consumers who are not interested in subscription models.
Market Share Analysis – Global Meal Kit Market
By Country
By Product Category
By Product Type
By Ordering Methods
By Country – Global Meal Kit Market
United States
Canada
Australia
China
Japan
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Others
By Category – Global Meal Kit Market
Vegetarian
Non-Vegetarian
By Type – Global Meal Kit Market
Fresh Food
Process Food
By Ordering Methods – Global Meal Kit Market
Offline Meal Kit
Online Meal Kit
Company Analysis
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
Goodfood
HelloFresh
Marley Spoon Inc.
Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/meal-kit-market-global-analysis-by-country-ordering-method-online-offline-category-vegetarian-non-vegetarian-type-fresh-food-process-food-and-companies
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Global Meal Kit Market
4. Market Share Analysis – Global Meal Kit
4.1 By Country
4.2 By Category
4.3 By Type
4.4 By Purchasing Methods
5. Country – Global Meal Kit Market
5.1 United States
5.2 Canada
5.3 Australia
5.4 China
5.5 Japan
5.6 Germany
5.7 France
5.8 United Kingdom
5.9 Others
6. Category – Global Meal Kit Market
6.1 Vegetarian
6.2 Non-Vegetarian
7. Type – Global Meal Kit Market
7.1 Fresh Food
7.2 Process Food
8. Ordering Methods – Global Meal Kit Market
8.1 Offline Meal Kit
8.2 Online Meal Kit
9. Company Analysis
9.1 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Sales Analysis
9.2 Goodfood
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Sales Analysis
9.3 HelloFresh
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Sales Analysis
9.4 Marley Spoon Inc.
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Sales Analysis
9.5 Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Sales Analysis
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4132845
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155