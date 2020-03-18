On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircrafts, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages. Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep the passengers entertained while travelling.

In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is the major factor fueling the on-board connectivity market growth. The global on-board connectivity market was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Global On-Board Connectivity Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the On-Board Connectivity industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Some of the key players of On-Board Connectivity Market:

ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc. and others.

The global on-board connectivity market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, the market is divided into satellite and air to ground. As per application, the market is categorized into entertainment, and communication. Based on end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global On-Board Connectivity Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall On-Board Connectivity market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

