Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. This allows an enterprise to focus on its core compatibilities. The SCaaS providers customize the supply chain management for an enterprise to efficiently deliver the services. The SCaaS providers can help both the major enterprises and small & medium enterprises to streamline their supply chain networks.

The key players, such as DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, United Parcel Service, Inc. and others, provide innovative solutions and services to end users. The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Global North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market:

Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne + Nagel, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.

The Global North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The North America supply chain as a service (SCAAS) market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on application, it is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others. The others application segment includes vendors management and supplier management. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. In addition, the market includes several industry verticals such as retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, government & defense, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

