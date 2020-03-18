Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.

The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the North America data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the North America data center cooling market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impede the growth of the North America market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.

Some of the key players of North America Data Center Cooling Market:

Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.

The North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region.

he North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides overview and forecast of the global North America Data Center Cooling market based on product and application with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Global analysis of North America Data Center Cooling Market from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of North America Data Center Cooling Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of North America Data Center Cooling Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America Data Center Cooling Market.

