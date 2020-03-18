Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.

As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hybrid Cloud industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Hybrid Cloud Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Hybrid Cloud Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Hybrid Cloud Market:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market By Component Type, covers

Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

By Service Model

Software as a service (SaaS)

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

