Asphalt Pavers Industry Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2026

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Asphalt Pavers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Track pavers, Wheel pavers & Screeds), By Pavement Width (Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5 – 5 Meters & More than 5 Meters), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2018. The report provides an exceptional summary of the asphalt pavers market trends. It draws attention to the recent developments witnessed in the market and provides statistical data for the same along with market drivers and market restraints. Acquisitions and mergers commenced by key players in the market are thoroughly explained. Besides this, it also offers superior insights into the prevailing trends of the market.

The global asphalt pavers market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. One of the key reasons boosting the growth of the market is the development in roads and infrastructure. According to the Virginia Asphalt Association, Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) has been used widely for more than 30 years and for the tenth year in a row RAP is the most recycled product in America. Furthermore, every year nearly 100 million tons of RAP is recycled back into new asphalt pavement in the U.S. All the asphalt binder and aggregate are recycled back into the mix as asphalt binder and aggregate.

Segmentation

By Type

Track pavers

Wheel pavers

Screeds

By Pavement Width

Less than 2.5 Meters

5 – 5 Meters

More than 5 Meters

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Launch of Commercial Class Pavers by Dynapac will Propel Growth

Dynapac North America announced the up-gradation of commercial class pavers range with the new FC1700C, FC1300 II, and FC1400 II. The new pavers are equipped with EPA Tier 4 Final certified emissions regulations-compliant engines and offer new features that take the Dynapac commercial class paver range to the next level. The launch of upgraded commercial class pavers is expected to offer impetus growth to the market owing to their operator controls, which are more intuitive and also include individual color displays on both consoles. Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their market share. These economies are proving to be cost-effective and high output regions for the companies, as they have an abundance of resources coupled with government initiations to boost the market revenue.

Some of the Prominent Companies in the Global Asphalt Pavers Market are:

AB Volvo

Fayat Group

Caterpillar

Astec Industry

XCMG Construction Machinery Company

AMMANN GROUP

Zoomlion

AUNG HEIN MIN CO., LTD.

SANY GROUP

Deere & Company

Table of Content

Global Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1.Key Findings / Summary

5.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

5.2.1.Track Paver

5.2.2.Wheel Paver

5.2.3.Screeds

5.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

5.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

5.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

5.3.3.More than 5 Meters

5.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia Pacific

5.4.4.Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.Latin America

North America Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1.Key Findings / Summary

6.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

6.2.1.Track Paver

6.2.2.Wheel Paver

6.2.3.Screeds

6.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

6.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

6.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

6.3.3.More than 5 Meters

6.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

6.4.1.United States

6.4.2.Canada

Europe Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1.Key Findings / Summary

7.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

7.2.1.Track Paver

7.2.2.Wheel Paver

7.2.3.Screeds

7.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

7.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

7.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

7.3.3.More than 5 Meters

7.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

7.4.1.UK

7.4.2.Germany

7.4.3.France

7.4.4.Italy

7.4.5.Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1.Key Findings / Summary

8.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

8.2.1.Track Paver

8.2.2.Wheel Paver

8.2.3.Screeds

8.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

8.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

8.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

8.3.3.More than 5 Meters

8.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

8.4.1.China

8.4.2.Japan

8.4.3.India

8.4.4.Southeast Asia

8.4.5.Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1.Key Findings / Summary

9.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

9.2.1.Track Paver

9.2.2.Wheel Paver

9.2.3.Screeds

9.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

9.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

9.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

9.3.3.More than 5 Meters

9.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

9.4.1.GCC

9.4.2.South Africa

9.4.3.Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1.Key Findings / Summary

10.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

10.2.1.Track Paver

10.2.2.Wheel Paver

10.2.3.Screeds

10.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Pavement Width (Value)

10.3.1.Less than 2.5 Meters

10.3.2.2.5 – 5 Meters

10.3.3.More than 5 Meters

10.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

10.4.1.Brazil

10.4.2.Mexico

10.4.3.Rest of Latin America

Global Market Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2018 Competition Matrix

12.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

12.2.Comparison Matrix

