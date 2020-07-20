Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis and Others Developments

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 20+ therapeutic candidates.

UTI is an infection caused in any part of the urinary tract including urethra, ureter, bladder, and kidney. This may happen due to the invasion of bacteria causing infection, which spreads from large intestine to anus. In most cases, UTI is caused by Escherichia coli, and may affect kidneys, if left untreated. Pain and redness in belly and pelvic area are some of the common symptoms of the disease along with burning sensation while urinating. In men, the infection might occur due to the restriction of urine flow because of other diseases, including prostate enlargement.

Download sample copy of this report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1260

According to the research, many drugs being developed for UTI are to be administered orally. It has been found that the oral route of administration is easy to use, cost-effective, and convenient.

In the wake of strategic development, various companies are investing in development of drugs and therapies for UTIs, and also tend to expand their portfolio in the near future. For instance, in October 2016, Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc entered into a collaboration to develop a small molecule drug for the treatment and prevention of UTIs.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1260

Some of the significant players for UTI therapeutics are AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, Achaogen Inc., Procter & Gamble, Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Advancis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zambon Switzerland Ltd., Allergan plc, and Iterum Therapeutics Limited.