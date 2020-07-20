Smart Elevator Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global smart elevators market size is projected to reach USD 39.78 billion by 2026. The increasing use of concepts such as the IoT and AI will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a published report, titled “Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 16.23 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Smart elevators possess the ability to operate in an efficient manner, with regard to the total energy as well as costs associated with them. The properties of smart elevators such as low energy consumption and faster operations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with their efforts to develop newer products, will contribute to the growing demand for the product across the world. The increasing use of concepts such as the IoT and AI have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global smart elevators market are:

KONE CORPORATION (Headquarter: Finland)

Otis Elevator Company (Headquarter: USA)

Schindler (Headquarter: Switzerland)

thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology (Headquarter: – Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Headquarter: – Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Headquarter: – Japan)

Bosch Security Systems (Headquarter: – United States)

Fujitec Co. Ltd. (Headquarter: – Hikone)

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Headquarter: – Japan)

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart elevators market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In May 2019, Prescient announced a collaboration with KONE to develop a flly automated smart building. The company plans to launch this product in North America. Prescient’s collaboration with Kone will not only help the company grow but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Smart Elevators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Setup (Value) New Deployment Modernization Maintenance Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Installation (Value) Low & Mid Rise High Rise Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Carriage (Value) Passenger Freight Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!

