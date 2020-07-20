Cushing’s Syndrome Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Cushing’s syndrome therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 15+ therapeutic candidates.

Overproduction of cortisol hormone leads to Cushing’s syndrome. Also, exposure to glucocorticoids is expected to be one of the prime causes of the disease. Glucocorticoids are usually prescribed for diseases such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and lupus. Pituitary tumor, adrenal tumors, and ectopic adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-producing tumors result in increased cortisol level, eventually becoming a cause for Cushing’s syndrome. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) 2019 factsheet, Cushing’s syndrome is more common in females than males and majorly affects adults aged 20–50 years.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for Cushing’s syndrome are administered intravenously. It has been found that intravenous route of administration surpasses gastrointestinal tract, and there is rapid onset of drug effect.

Some key players involved in the development of Cushing’s syndrome therapeutics include Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Diurnal Group PLC, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strongbridge Biopharma plc, and Spruce Biosciences Inc.

