Bucket Elevator Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global bucket elevator market size is projected to reach USD 1,287.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Steady growth in the construction industry to be the key growth driver for this market, according to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Bucket Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centrifugal and Continuous), By Industry (Cement, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Power & Energy, Paper & Pulp, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

A report produced under a joint study conducted by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics stated that the construction industry worldwide will grow by 85% through 2030, hitting USD 15.5 trillion in terms of output value. China, India, and the US will account for nearly 57% of this rise, the report estimates. On average, the global construction industry is slated to grow at 3.9% annually till 2030, overtaking the world GDP growth rate by one percentage point. In this scenario, the demand for bucket elevators is likely to go up sharply as these machines are vital in the vertical movement of materials at construction sites.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Zuther GmbH (Headquarter: – Germany)

KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Headquarter: – United States)

Meyer Industries (Headquarter: – United States)

FEECO International Inc. (Headquarter: – USA)

AGI (Headquarter: – Canada)

SKANDIA Elevator AB (Headquarter: – Sweden)

Sweet Manufacturing Company (Headquarter: – USA)

BEUMER Group. (Headquarter: – Germany)

As per the bucket elevator market report, the value of this market stood at USD 827.6 million in 2018. The report additionally provides the following information:

Detailed study of the factors driving the market;

Thorough analysis of the roadblocks facing the market;

In-depth research into the various market segments;

Exhaustive assessment of the regional prospects of the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the competitive dynamics shaping the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Pack; Latin America to Display Stable Growth

With market size of USD 289.5 million in 2018, Asia-Pacific is poised to dictate the bucket elevators market share during the forecast period. The main factors propelling the market in the region include rapid urbanization which is boosting the construction industry and increasing intensity of mining operations, especially in India and China. In Latin America, the market will rise at a stable rate owing to robust infrastructure development and similar trends are being witnessed in the Middle East and Africa. In North America and Europe, introduction of next-generation bulk material handling equipment will augment the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Investment in R&D by Key Players to Heat up Competition

Major competitors in this market are singularly focused on enhancing their research and development capacity, according to the bucket elevators market report. This is enabling players to not just launch new products and diversify their offerings, but is also consolidating their position in the market.

Major Table of Contents for Bucket Elevators Market:

