Aquafeed Market Research Report 2020: Worldwide Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

Aquafeed Market Insights:

The acceleration witnessed in aquaculture production will drive the market growth of the Aquafeed Market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has unfolded in its latest report that the Global Aquafeed Market will exhibit market expansion at a healthy CAGR across the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

The rising demand for sea food will accelerate the demand for aquaculture farming which is expected to steer growth in the Aquafeed Market . The nutritional value of fish, awareness about the benefits of omega 3 enriched diet, etc. are propelling the demand for aquafeed among the aquaculture farmers and is anticipated to demonstrate similar trend throughout the projection period.

The catalyzed demand demonstrated by crustacean and carp farming has also multiplied the revenue generation in the aquafeed market. Other factors such as increasing population, rising per capita income, urbanization, etc. are obliquely fueling the growth and expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing product offering with an innovative blend of additives and ingredients are poised to generate more demand in the market over the next couple of years.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players profiled in the Aquafeed Market report published by MRFR are

BioMar Group (Denmark)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Waterbase Ltd (India)

Alltech Inc. (U.S.)

Coppen International BV (Netherlands)

Zeigler bros. Inc. (U.S.)

Ridley Corporation (Australia)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Marvesa (Netherland)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Aquafeed Market, as per MRFR, can be segmented by Species, Ingredients, Additive Type, and Life Cycle.

By Aquatic Species, the global aquafeed market is segmented into carps, molluscs, shrimps, crustaceans, catfish, trouts, and, others.

By Ingredients, the global market for aquafeed has been segmented into wheat, corn, other grains, pulses, oilseeds, and, others.

By Additive Type, the global aquafeed market is segmented into vitamins, antioxidant, antibiotics, feed enzymes, amino acid, and, others.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, the Global Aquafeed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the world. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR across the assessment period. The increase in aquaculture production in the region will fuel growth and expansion of the market. China plays a crucial role in the growth of Asia Pacific market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period persistently.

The growth in North America market can be attributed to the presence of key players in the market such as Cargill Inc., Zeigler bros. Inc., Alltech Inc., etc. The market will benefit from the rising awareness about fish as a protein-rich diet which will catapult the aquaculture farming in the region. The growing demand for omega 3 enriched diet will catalyze the aquaculture production in the RoW market.

