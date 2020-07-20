Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Drums Market

Steel is considered as one of the most reliable and durable materials for the production of industrial grade packaging containers. Steel drums are used for packaging of liquids, semi-solids as well as powders. Steel drums perform remarkably well in an extensive range of temperatures, pressure, and humidity, while maintaining their structural integrity irrespective of heat and flame, without any leakage or spillage.

Steel drums remain unaffected by the thermal shocks and are less likely to implode when proper work conditions are maintained, these conditions for handling steel drums depend on the drum contents. Variety of steel drums are available in the market, the closed or tight head type steel drums are typically used for storing low viscosity fluids while open head type steel drums are convenient for storing solids and hazardous liquids.

Steel drums continue to be a feasible option for storing and transporting chemicals, lubricants, flammable & combustible materials and more due to their fire resistant properties. Steel drums prove to be a reliable solution to the bulk packaging needs. These properties are anticipated to further propel the demand for steel drums in the global steel drums market during the forecast period.

Steel Drums Market: Dynamics

Steel drums manufacturers across the globe are citing an increase in demand for cost-effective yet efficient packaging solutions to overcome the bulk packaging challenges. Therefore, many industrial rigid packaging manufacturers are focusing on producing innovative packaging solutions to satisfy up-and-coming demands from the end-use industries. Industries prefer steel drums over its counterparts due to their high mechanical strength, and when adequately emptied steel drums can be reused multiple times.

The reconditioning and recycling helps in cutting back the expenses incurred during storage and shipping. Escalating demand for paints and dyes is creating more opportunities for the steel drums in the global packaging market. Another factor for the thriving of global steel drums market is an increased demand for consumer goods. As the consumer awareness is escalating, inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions is growing and consumers are preferring steel drums which are reusable which helps in cut back on plastic usage.

In recent years, plastic drums and containers entered the market and the demand is flourished due to their lightweight and insulation properties. However, steel drums remain the ideal storage option as they promise levels of resilience and sanitation that plastic cannot, and are much more eco-friendly. Fiber drums pose competition to the steel drums market. They are much lighter, and therefore easier to handle. The fiber drum is more resistant against corrosion than steel drums. This might slow down the growth of global steel drums market.

Steel Drums Market: Key players