Cameras are optical devices which are used for recording images. A telephoto lens is mainly designed for photographing distant subjects such as wildlife, sports events and others. In addition, it is widely used in portrait photography. Rising demand from professional-level photographers and increasing usage of telephoto cameras in the various applications are likely to be prime drivers for market growth.
Key Players in This Report Include,
Nikon Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Bower (United Kingdom), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Pentax (Japan), Phottix (Poland), Sony Corporation (Japan), Aputure (China) and Meike (United States).
The Global Telephoto Camera Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Consumer Level, Professional Level), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Resolution (Below 8MP, 8-16MP, 16MP or above), Lens Type (Short Telephoto Lenses (85mm – 135mm), Medium Telephoto Lenses (135mm – 300mm), Super Telephoto Lenses (300mm or above)), Focal Length (0-20mm, 20mm-40mm, 40mm or above)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.
Market Drivers
- The growing use of telephoto camera technologically advanced services in on-demand photography. For instance, according to an article published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2012, there were more than 136,300 photographers. In 2022, the Bureau projects more than 5,900 new jobs will be added to the market, which represents a 4% job growth rate. Hence, it will increase in the demand for a telephoto camera product.
Market Trend
- Increasing Usage of Displays with 4k Resolution Standard across the World
Restraints
- Availability of Substitute in the Market
Opportunities
- Growing Demand from Emerging Market
Challenges
- Lack of Consumer Awareness
