Global remittance software market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.

Leading Remittance Software Market Players: Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited, Grey Systems, ControlBox Corp. NextGen Systems UK Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Daemon Software

Remittance Software Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

