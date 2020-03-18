Augmented Reality application in military is rapidly spreading in all three areas- ground, naval as well as military aircrafts, with rising demand of complex battlefields technology in order to enhance safety and effectiveness of war militants. Forward-looking soldier programs have been under research and development for years, experiencing various alterations over that time frame, with theories often utilizing augmented reality technologies delivered through different HMD devices. Initially, technologies such as night vision and navigation were the most essential technologies, however, significant increase in demand for enhanced situational awareness and rising need for hands free navigation in battlefield, thereby driving AR adoption in military. The AR market in military is further flourish in future due to the rising investments in augmented reality for combat operations.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000801/

Company Profiles

BAE Systems

Applied Research Associated Inc.

Google LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Six15 Technologies

In our study, we have segmented the military augmented reality market for dismounted soldiers application by components, product types and functions. The various components of military augmented reality includes lens, display, cameras, sensors, memory & processors/controllers and others. On basis of product types, the market for military augmented reality is segmented as helmet mounted display (HMD), heads-up display (HUD), smart glasses, and goggles. The functions of military augmented reality considered in the research study includes night vision, situational awareness, navigation and asset management. Geographically, the market for military augmented reality is categorized into five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM)

North America in military augmented reality market is the most dominating region across the globe. North America includes countries namely; the United States, Canada and Mexico. The region shared the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to surge over the forecast period to generate a significant market share by the end of 2025. The region is also anticipated to exhibit maximum growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The dominance over the market and the prime growth rate is attributed to the significant investments from the United States Department of Defense, in order to innovate and develop robust situational awareness systems for the dismounted troops on the battlefield.

In addition, Canada and Mexico are the prime customers of advanced technologies of the United States, which procures enhanced system to modernize and strengthen their armed forces, air forces and naval forces. This factor is also acting as a catalyzing factor for the military augmented reality in the North American region during the forecast period. Moreover, technological giants such as Honeywell International Inc., Google LLC are investing huge amounts and time in innovation, designing, developing, and testing of battlefield augmented reality. Furthermore, various other players such as Six15 Technologies, Applied Research Associates Inc., and Osterhout Design Group also engaging themselves in manufacturing of technologically enriched augmented reality for the military troops on the battlefield in order to enhance their situational awareness and to offer the opportunity to navigate hands-free.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000801/

Reasons to Buy: