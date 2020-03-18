Vision Guided Robotics Software Market to 2027 by Robot Type (Mobile Robot, and Fixed Robot), Technology (2D Vision Guided, and 3D Vision Guided), Application (Arc Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing & Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, and Others), and Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, and Others)

The vision-guided robotics software developer uses to develop their codes on a single platform. However, a behavioral shift by the developer towards a different platform for the deployment of these software owing to growing technological advancements and requirements of the consumer is anticipated. For instance, Robot operating system (ROS) is an open source robot software framework which provides numerous debugging and development tools. The ROS comprises of hardware abstraction, mapping, sensing, subordinate device control, detection, message transmission, package management, motion planning functionality, and development environments.

Approximately 20 organizations globally are cooperating with the development of a robotic system with the use of ROS. Other than ROS, the developers are also using different platforms for the deployment of software related to robotic systems. Some of the robotic system frameworks are iCub, OROCOS (Open Robot Control Software), OPRoS (Open Platform for Robotic Services), MRSRS (Microsoft Robotics Studio), and many more. Attributing to such advancements in robotic vision technology combined with low-cost power processing capabilities, the future of vision-guided robots and robotic software is anticipated to be promising across the globe.

The List of Companies are

1. ABB Ltd.

2. ASIMOV Robotics

3. Automation Anywhere, Inc.

4. Bluewrist Inc.

5. Cognex Corporation

6. Energid Technologies Corporation

7. Fanuc Corporation

8. iRobot Corporation

9. MVTech Software GmbH

10. Pick It N.V.

11. Recognition Robotics Inc.

12. READY Robotics Corporation

13. Robotic Vision Technologies Inc.

14. Vision Guided Robotics, LLC

15. Visio Nerf

The vision guided robotics software market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global vision guided robotics software market. Whereas, Europe and North America holds a highest market share in the vision guided robotics software market. The demand for vision guided robotics software in developing economies is constantly rising as the number of applications are rising in different sectors. The vision guided robotics software providers help the varied industries to streamline their operations in order to increase efficiency as well as collect data in real time. The vision-guided robotics software can be upgraded as per the requirement of the consumers within a period. This upgradation of the software, as well as system, costs less as compared to the replacement or installation of a new system in the industry. The major reason for this is the presence of larger population, developing internet infrastructure, and growing awareness about the usage of such software solutions for cost and time optimizations and thus lead to wider installations in the region.

The APAC region has more diversified distribution of industrial robots installed across all industries. Countries like China, Japan, and Korea have comparatively high robot density as compared to India, Australia and other Asian countries. The rise in demand for advanced robotic solutions in the Asia Pacific accounted for the significant rise in the automobile industry, electrical or electronics industry, and metal industry among others. As per the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the robot manufacturer present in Japan delivered around 56% of the global supply of industrial robots in 2017. These factors are responsible for high installation of vision guided robotics software in APAC region. In addition, the increasing demand for automation in the production of electronics devices is expected to drive the installations of robots. Geographically, APAC will have the largest share in the vision guided robotics software market by 2027, later followed by Europe and North America region, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments and supportive Government policies in the western part of the world.

The report segments the global vision guided robotics software market as follows:

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Robot Type

Fixed Robot

Mobile Robot

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market – By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others