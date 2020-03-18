Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Halal Food Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Halal Food Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Halal Food market. Halal Food Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Halal Food. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Halal food refers to food products meeting standards of Islamic dietary laws which restricts the slaughtering of animals. Growing Muslim population supplementing the growth of halal food market. For instance, in Indonesia Muslim Population is approximately 225 million, and over 172 million people in India are Muslims. Further, changing lifestyle standards and rising disposable income in low and middle-income countries driving the demand for halal food. According to AMA, the Global Halal Food market is expected to see growth rate of 6.2%.

Al-Falah Halal Foods (Japan), Al Islami Foods (United Arab Emirates), QL Foods (Malaysia), Nestlé (Switzerland), Saffron Road Food (United States), Beijing Shunxin Agriculture (China), Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India), Prima Agri-Products (Malaysia), Hebei Kangyuan Halal Food Company (China), Nema Food Distribution Inc. (United States), Midamar Corporation (United States) and Namet Gida (Turkey). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Pap Marketing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Arman Group of Xinjiang, Ltd. (China) and Kawan Foods (Malaysia).

by Type (Cereal Based (Rice, Pastas, Others), Fruits and Vegetables (Canned Fruits and Vegetables, Frozen Fruits and Vegetable Products, Raw Fruits and Vegetables Products), Milk and Dairy Products (Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-Cream, and Desserts), Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products), Application (Restaurant, Hotel, Home, Others), End User (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Changing Consumer Perceptions Regarding Halal Food

Rise in Muslim Population Worldwide

Market Trend

Rising Meat Products Consuming Population

Government Initiatives towards Food Quality Certification Scheme

Restraints

Lack of Unified Guidelines Regarding Halal Food across Globe

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Food Safety & Control

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Halal Food from Emerging Markets Such As African, Asian, and Others

Rising Demand of Halal Food from Food Processing Industry

Challenges

Lack of Food Control Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Increasing Prevalence of False Certification and Labeling For Halal Food

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Halal Food Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Halal Food market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Halal Food market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Halal Food market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Halal Food Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

