Biologics are drugs in the form of genetically engineered proteins derivative of human genes. The biologics can be composed of proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. Advanced biotechnology techniques and complex processes are used to manufacture biologics, as they are important for biomedical research.

The biologics market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in rising incidence of chronic diseases and their diagnoses across the globe, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising government initiatives in healthcare and growing technological advancements in research and development. Also the increasing the demand for biologic drugs include rising regulatory convergence and better access to healthcare are expected to play a pivotal role in the biologics market.

The key players influencing the market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and CELGENE CORPORATION among others.

Biologics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

