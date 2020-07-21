Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Opportunities

The growing production of luxury vehicles and governments’ increasing initiatives toward the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and raising vehicles’ fuel efficiency are two of the major reasons behind the growth of the automatic self-piercing rivets market. The market is predicted to attain a size of 45.0 billion units by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% during 2016–2022 (forecast period).

On the basis of application, the automatic self-piercing rivets market is bifurcated into new-energy and conventional vehicles. Of these, during the historical period (2012–2015), conventional vehicles dominated the market in terms of sales volume, and these are predicted to maintain their dominance during 2016–2022.

This is attributed to the increasing adoption of self-piercing rivets in the production of luxury vehicles. Conventional vehicles refer to diesel and gasoline vehicles, and the major original equipment manufacturers offering these include Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler.

In addition, owing to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, the demand for luxury vehicles across developing nations, such as China, India, and Vietnam, is also on the rise. It is therefore expected to boost the automatic self-piercing rivets market growth during the forecast period.

Thus, governments’ surging initiatives to promote lightweight vehicles and the growing production of luxury vehicles are contributing to the growth of the market.