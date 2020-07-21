Organic Soymeal Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Business Opportunity Evolution-2022

Market Insights

Soy has increasingly become a vital crop in agriculture due to its diverse use in the food & beverage industry. Soymeal or soybean meal is used in both human and animal food production. In animal feed, soymeal is a principal protein supplement which also behaves as a source of energy. Soymeal is a leftover product from the extraction of soybean oil. The soymeal is often treated to denature certain elements to promote protein digestion without issue in animal husbandry. Roughly 98% of soymeal is used as animal feed with the remaining being used for soy flour and other products which are consumed by humans. Market Research Future has spent valuable resources in toward the study of the global Organic Soymeal Market the findings of which reveal the growth of the global market at a CAGR of 17.98% during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. The global organic soymeal market is on track to reach an estimated evaluation of USD 623.31 Mn by the end of 2022.

Key Players

Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd, Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture project (S.O.A.P.), Perdue Farms, Pilgrim’s Pride, Grain Millers Inc., AFG Brasil S/A, and Tyson Foods Inc. are among the noted market players that have been included in MRFR’s review of the global organic soymeal market.

Market Segmentation

The global organic soymeal market has been segmented based primarily on application, and region in MRFR’s detailed report. Applications of soymeal have been segmented to include human food and animal food. The human food application of organic soymeal has captured the largest share of the market at a share of more than 95%. This is primarily due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers combined with a resulting focus on organic products. The importance of organic animal feed has also resulted in rapid growth for the animal feed segment over the assessment period.

Regions that MRFR has covered in its report on the global organic soymeal market include Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

For More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-soymeal-market-4217

Regional Analysis

With regards to both market value and volume, the Asia Pacific has captured more than 35% of the global organic soymeal market. As such, the APAC region has acquired a leadership role in the global market with a projected CAGR of 18.15% during the review period. The APAC market will approximately reach a market value of more than USD 200 Mn by the end of 2022. The region has a substantial production volume of soybean in the market. The region has also been displaying an increasing demand for organic ingredients in animal feed, thus driving the market.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.