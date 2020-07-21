Weather Information Technology Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2029, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

A recent market study published by FMI on the weather information technology market includes a global end-user analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
WEATHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET TAXONOMY
The global weather information technology market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Solution
- Systems
- Automatic Weather Stations
- Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS)
- Sounding Systems
- Weather Radar
- Others(Lightening, Air Quality)
- Services
- Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
Applications
- Air Quality Monitoring
- Weather Monitoring
- Weather Forecasting
- Others (Chemical & Space Weather Monitoring)
Industry
- Utilities
- Agriculture
- Military & Defense
- Transportation
- Marine
- Aviation
- Others(Mining, Energy Utilities, Chemicals)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report begins with the executive summary of the weather information technology market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.
Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the weather information technology market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to weather information technology and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the weather information technology market report.
The weather information technology market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.
This section includes several factors that have emerged as key successful factors, and strategies adopted by key market participants.
This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the weather information technology market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical weather information technology market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the weather information technology market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.
This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the weather information technology market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the weather information technology market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.
Based on product solution, the weather information technology market is segmented into systems (automatic weather stations, automated weather observing system (AWOS), sounding systems, weather radar, and others (lightening, air quality)), and services (maintenance services, consulting services). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the weather information technology market and market attractiveness analysis based on solution.
Based on product applications, the weather information technology market is segmented into air quality monitoring, weather monitoring, weather forecasting, and others (chemical & space weather monitoring). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the weather information technology market and market attractiveness analysis based on Applications.
This chapter provides various details about the weather information technology market based on end-user, and has been classified into utilities, agriculture, military & defense, transportation, marine, aviation, and others (mining, energy utilities, and chemicals). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Industry.
This chapter explains how the weather information technology market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America weather information technology market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on product Applications, operating system, end-user, vertical, and countries in North America.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the weather information technology market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.
Important growth prospects of the weather information technology market in several countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the weather information technology market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe.
This chapter highlights the growth of the weather information technology market in the APEJ region by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the weather information technology market in the APEJ region.
This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the weather information technology market in Japan.
This chapter provides information about how the weather information technology market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the weather information technology market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the weather information technology market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Vaisala OYJ, Sutron Corporation, Campbell Scientific Inc., Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., Columbia Weather Systems Inc., Met One Instruments Inc., and others.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the weather information technology market report.
This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the weather information technology market.