Food Waste Management Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the food waste management market offers global industry analysis for 2012 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019 – 2027. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the food waste management market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Food Waste Management Market Segmentation

The global food waste management market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Services Waste Type End-use Region Prevention

Collection

Transfer

Recycling

Landfill Food Production Wastes Agricultural Produce Wastes Fruits & Vegetable Waste Staple Grain Waste Poultry, Fish and Meat Wastes Bovine Poultry Meat Pork Fish & Other Marine Food

Food Processing Wastes Agricultural Produce Processing Waste Poultry, Meat and Seafood Processing Wastes Dairy Food Processing Waste Other Food Processing Wastes

Distribution and Supply Chain Wastes

Retail Wastes

Consumption Wastes Household Food Waste Food Services, Hospitality & Institutional Waste (FSHI Waste)

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Renewable Energy & Biofuels

Others (Cosmetic, Soap, Bio-plastic, and Other Products) North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the food waste management market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global food waste management market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the food waste management market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the food waste management market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the food waste management market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the food waste management market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the food waste management market is provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the food waste management market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the food waste management market is provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Food Waste Management Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the food waste management market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the food waste management market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the food waste management market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the food waste management market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the price point assessment by services, average price of food waste management manufactured from prevention, collection, transfer, recycling, and landfill in different regions worldwide and its forecast till 2027. The main factors influencing the prices of the food waste management are also explained in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2027

This chapter includes detailed historical analysis of the food waste management market (2012-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for 2019-2027. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2027).

Chapter 08 – Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027, by Services

Based on services, the food waste management market is segmented into prevention, collection, transfer, recycling, and landfill. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the food waste management market and market attractiveness analysis based on services.

Chapter 09 – Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027, by Waste Type

Based on waste type, the food waste management market is segmented into food production wastes, food processing wastes, distribution and supply chain wastes, retail wastes, and consumption wastes. The food production wastes segment is further segmented into agriculture produce waste (fruits & vegetable waste, and staple grain waste) and poultry, fish and meat wastes (bovine, poultry meat, pork, and fish & other marine food). Food processing wastes is further sub-categorized into agricultural waste, poultry, meat and seafood wastes, dairy wastes, and other food processing wastes. Consumption wastes is also further divided into household food waste, and food services, hospitality & institutional waste (FSHI waste). This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on waste type.

Chapter 10 – Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027, by End-use

This chapter provides details about the food waste management market on the basis of end-use, and has been classified into animal feed, fertilizer, renewable energy & biofuels, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on end-use.

Chapter 11 – Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027 by Region

This chapter explains how the food waste management market is projected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Chapter 12 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the food waste management market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the food waste management market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Food Waste Management market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Western Europe Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Important growth prospects of the food waste management market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Eastern Europe Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Important growth prospects of the food waste management market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the food waste management market in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the Asia Pacific Excluding China region.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter offers insights into how the food waste management market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Chapter 18 – Japan Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter offers insights into how the food waste management market is expected to grow in Japan, during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Chapter 19 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the food waste management market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20– Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the food waste management market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Waste Management, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Waste Connections Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., FCC Environment Ltd., CT Environmental Group Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, and Recology Inc.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the food waste management report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the food waste management market.