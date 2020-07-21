Bread Flour Market Trends, Size, Share, Sales, Global Production, Consumption, Forecast To 2023

Bread Flour Market Overview

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.3% of bread flour market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Bread Flour is rich in fiber and protein content which adds value to the product. Bread flour is widely used across the food industry for the preparation of conventional breads as well as for the preparation of convenience food, pizza base and others. These factors have a positive influence on the growth of this market. In addition, changing food consumption trends and rising demand for ready-to-eat products is observed to be one of the major factors for the growth of bread flour market. The production and the consumption of bread flour is high in European region and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of North America and Asia Pacific over the given forecast period.

Market Forecast

The global Bread Flour Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by growing disposable incomes and increasing consumers spending on quality food products. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for chemical-free food ingredients is further projected to increase the sale of the product.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the Bread Flour Market are

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.)

Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.)

Goodman Fielder (Australia)

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Grain Craft (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis

Based on source, wheat-based bread flour dominates the market based on high production of wheat and high application and demand for wheat-based products. However, high consumer-based demand for healthy food ingredients will affect the sale of rye and oats-based bread flour positively. Furthermore, based on the type, all-purpose flour dominates the market owing wide range application of the product in the food industry.

Bread flour manufacturers across various regions are following the strategy of product innovations and increased focus on R & D to penetrate the global market and to meet the growing demand for the product. Enhancement of the product quality will further attract the consumers to choose bread flour based on increased nutritional value of the product, thereby increasing its market share.

Regional Analysis

The global Bread Flour Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for bread flour owing rising on-the-go food consumption trends from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the growth of the bread flour market. Iraq, the U.S., the Netherlands, France and Brazil are the major importers of bread flour.

