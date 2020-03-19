Aquaculture Products Market analysis report delivers key data about the product portfolios, product values, company profiles, shares, and contact data for the company. This promotional market research document on the worldwide market also represents all the regions as well as countries across the globe, which showcase a regional manufacturing status, such as volume, market size, value and price details. It also represents a brief summary of sales, revenue share, demand/supply data, and market growth analysis during the predicted period. The Aquaculture Products Market business research report showcases an overall mapping of the industry vendors and the analysis of the competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for aquatic products and increased levels of population will drive the market for Aquaculture Products globally. This trend will raise the initial estimated market value from USD 29.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 52.3 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Pentair plc, AKVA group, Xylem, Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, luxsol.ru, Pioneer Group, CPI Equipment Inc., ASAKUA, Huon Aqua, Eastern Fish Company, Intl Fish Farming, GRUPO NUEVA PESCANOVA, Frea Aquaculture Solutions ApS, Lifegard Aquatics, Tan International, Reef Industries, Inc., Aquafarm Equipment AS, Aquaculture of Texas Inc., Cermaq, Cooke Aquaculture, Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Lerøy, Marine Harvest, Bakkafrost, Selonda SA

Global Aquaculture Products Market, By Rearing Product Type (Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers)

By Species (Aquatic plants, Seaweeds, Microalgae, Aquatic animals, Finfish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Others)

By Production Type (Small-Scale, Medium & Large Scale), By Culture (Freshwater, Brackish water, Marine)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of seafood in the Asia-Pacific region has boosted the farming of aquatic animals and that has caused a sharp rise in the demand for aquaculture products

Developing regions are gaining the help of the government authorities as aquafarming is one of the major source of employment

Market Restraints:

Overfishing for feed is acting as a major market restraint, as the maintenance of aquaculture products require wild fish as protein and that has caused the depleting of wild fish

Rising pollution levels and chemical wastes is causing major market restraints to the aquaculture market

