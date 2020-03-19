According to this study, over the next five years the Photogrammetry Software market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1424 million by 2025, from $ 836.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Photogrammetry Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Photogrammetry Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Photogrammetry Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

3D Reconstruction Software

Based on Images and Video

Based on 3D Scanning

3D reconstruction software holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Culture Heritage and Museum

Films & Games

3D Printing, Drones and Robots

Geology & Mining

Building, Design & renovation

Other

The 3D printing drones and robots holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 34% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hexagon

Geodetic

Trimble

Autodesk

BAE Systems

Pix4D

GreenValley International

Bentley Systems

PhotoModeler Technologies

Suprevision

Drones Made Easy

Capturing Reality

3Dflow

PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG

Skyline Software Systems

SimActive

Alicevision (Opensource)

Agisoft LLC

Datumate Ltd.

Regard3D (Opensource)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Photogrammetry Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Photogrammetry Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Photogrammetry Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Photogrammetry Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Photogrammetry Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.