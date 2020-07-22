How COVID-19 Impacting Cardiovascular Devices Market ?

The global cardiovascular devices market size is prognosticated to reachUSD 82.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and others. The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic diseases, especially heart diseases is a major factor propelling the cardiovascular devices market growth. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business insights™ titled,“Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”According to the report, the market size was USD 49.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026

The report covers :

o Global cardiovascular devices market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418

Leading Players operating in the Cardiovascular Devices Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

LivaNova PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Others

Major Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

The most important factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This, coupled with the advent of advanced technologicaldiagnostics for the diagnosis of heart diseases, is creating lucrative growth opportunities.Besides this, the increasing awareness and initiatives taken by regional governments are expected to propel the cardiovascular devices market growth. Additionally, major investments are made to cater to the rising demand for cardiovascular surgical devices, and this will help the market gain momentum in the forecast period.

However, the market may be negatively impacted by the inability of vendors to invest in research and development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced safety and remote monitoring in the latest devices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Regional Analysis

Presence of Major Vendors Strengthening North America Market Share

Geographically, the global cardiovascular devices market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the major cardiovascular devices market share, followed by Europe. This is on account of the presence of major manufacturers in Canada and the U.S.On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to earn significant cardiovascular device market revenue on account of the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the regulatory scenario of the market. To cite an example, the government of India confirmed a reduction in stent prices as compared to the international market such as the U.S. Such steps taken by the regional governments will help Asia Pacific market witness steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Related Reports :

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Demand for Biosimilar & Biologics to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Demand for Biosimilar & Biologics to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Demand for Biosimilar & Biologics to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Demand for Biosimilar & Biologics to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™