Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030

The global genetic testing market size is expected to register a considerable growth in the near future because of the increasing demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing, wide applications of genetic testing in genetic diseases and oncology, technological advancements and availability of new tests, and rising demand for personalized medicine. Apart from this, various government initiatives for spreading awareness regarding genetic testing procedures are also driving the growth of the industry.

Different types of genetic tests are pharmacogenomic testing, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, newborn screening, and prenatal testing. Among these, the diagnostic testing type held the largest genetic testing market share in the past and is projected to dominate the market in the coming years as well. This is due to the rising awareness among people about health and growing incidence of genetic diseases around the world. The pharmacogenomic testing type is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the near future because of its wide applications in drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical companies.

Geographically, the largest genetic testing market share was held by North America in the past due to the presence of huge number of academic and research institutes, availability of technologically advanced products, and increasing government funding. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information repository, the U.S. accounts for 259 from a total of 505 lab participants all around the world. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing adoption of innovative technology for clinical applications and rising awareness regarding the advantages of predictive testing.

Some other key players operating in the global genetic testing market are GE Healthcare, Transgenomic Inc., 23 & Me Sequenom Inc., Illumina Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 454 Life Sciences, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., Cephide Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Beckman Coulter Inc.