The Global Miticides Market is expected to grow from an initial estimated value of USD 1.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Syngenta, Gowan Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, FMC Corporation, UPL, Mantis Plant Protection LLC, and DowDuPont.

Mites are one of the most dangerous insects that target and destroy crops. They are very difficult to control and rapidly multiply during high temperatures, and due to their tiny structure, they are very hard to detect and are mostly identified when irreversible damage has already been done to the crops. Miticide is a type of chemical component that controls and terminates the mites. The main characteristic of miticide is to keep the mites off of the crops.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness and constant innovations in the miticides market will act as a driver for the market

Increased demand for high yield from crops have raised the demand for their protection, thus increasing the demand for miticides to protect from mites and other insects

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations regarding the chemicals used is one of the main restraint of the market

Health threatening characteristics of miticides for humans, and animals is also one of the major restraint of market

Segmentation: Global Miticides Market

By Source Biological Chemical

By Formulation Liquid Dry

By Mode of Application Foliar spray Soil treatment Others Seed treatment Post-harvest treatment By Crop type Fruits & vegetables Cereals & grains Oilseed & pulses Others Turf & ornamentals Cash crops



