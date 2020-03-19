Reinforcement learning is the next revolution in artificial intelligence (AI). As a feedback-driven and agent-based learning technology stack that is suitable for dynamic environments, reinforcement learning methodologies leverage self-learning capabilities and multi-agent potential to address issues that are unaddressed by other AI techniques. In contrast, other machine learning, AI techniques like supervised learning and unsupervised learning are limited to handling one task at a given time.

#Key Players: Osaro, OpenAI, Acutronic Robotics, Wayve, Kindred, Prowler.io, Cerebri AI, Micropsi Industries CogitAI, InstaDeep, Latent Logic, NeuDax, Ascent Robotics, Context Scout, Wasteless, Insilico Medicine, ProteinQure, Evo.Do, Remi, Optimal, AiGent-Tech, Learnable AI, HiHedge, Covariant.AI, AIdentify, Nnaisense, PerimeterX, Incelligent, Cogent Labs, Pricemoov, Dataone, Intelligent Layer, Kinta AI, Omina Technologies, Deeplite, Free Machines, Dorabot, Applied Brain Research, Neurocat

With the advent of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), reinforcement learning becomes important in addressing other challenges like multi-tasking of intelligent applications across different ecosystems. The technology appears set to drive the adoption of AGI technologies, with companies futureproofing their AGI roadmaps by leveraging reinforcement learning techniques.

Startup Ecosystem:

We describe the importance of agent-based learning methods and the core concepts related to reinforcement learning. The section includes a comparison of machine learning techniques, and an overview of topics like imitation learning, AGI, and model-based and model-free reinforcement learning algorithms. Further, we outline how reinforcement learning techniques can help address the current challenges of various industries in developing next-generation solutions.

The report includes an analysis of startups leveraging reinforcement learning algorithms in key sectors like automotive, retail, industrial, financial services, robotics, healthcare, IoT, food industry, and several others. We cover 39 startups, out of which some prominent startups like Osaro, Kindred, Micropsi Industries, Wayve, Cerebri AI, and OpenAI have been reported in detail.

Analysis of these startups has been undertaken basis their technologies, offerings, patenting activities, and future outlooks. Additionally, an overview of other startups including Latent Logic, NeuDax, Nnaisense PerimeterX, Deeplite, and Context Scout, which are leveraging reinforcement learning algorithms, has been covered in the ambit of the report.

Key insights:

– Reinforcement learning is a prime technology for the of future self-learning, self-optimizing and other self-driving abilities needed in autonomous applications across industries.

– Automotive, retail, ecommerce, and robotics is crowded with startups developing reinforcement learning techniques.

– Reinforcement learning can address the requirements related to dynamic decision-making in autonomous vehicles targeting level 5 autonomy.

– Other sectors exploring reinforcement learning are healthcare, financial services, food industry, manufacturing, education and telecom.

– Startups that are offering reinforcement learning techniques in robotic solutions are focusing on robots as a service business model.

