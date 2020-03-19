CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne.
Get Sample Copy of this Report:
https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-cbd-skin-care-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=50
The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.
Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.
The global CBD Skin Care market is valued at 149.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 554.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CBD Skin Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of CBD Skin Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Skin Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global CBD Skin Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CBD Skin Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Avail Exclusive Discount on this: (FLAT 10% OFF)
https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-cbd-skin-care-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=50
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:, Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka, Isodiol Cannaceuticals, Lord Jones, Endoca, Kapu Maku LLC, Green Growth Brands, Elixinol Global, Leef Organics, The CBD Skincare Company, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Leela Body Care, CBD For Life, Myaderm, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, Vertly.
CBD Skin Care market size by Type
Creams & Moisturizers
Serums
CBD Oil
Others
CBD Skin Care market size by Applications
Mass Market
Smoke Shops
E-commerce
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
About Us:
Reports and Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis. Our database contains a variety of industry verticals that include: Food Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals and Energy, IT & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare, and many more. Each and every report goes through the appropriate research methodology, Checked from the professionals and analysts.
Contact Us:
Sanjay Jain
Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing
Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)