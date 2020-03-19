The New Report “Automation Testing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The robust growth of the global automation testing market can be attributed to the high demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence among enterprises in quality assurance and testing. Moreover, an increasing need to provide seamless end-user experience is further propelling market growth. However, the prevalence of manual testing and high implementation cost associated with automation testing is likely to restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid consumption of mobile-based applications and developments in the IT sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Codoid, Keysight Technologies, Micro Focus International plc, Parasoft Corporation, Smart Bear Software

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Automation Testing market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro Automation Testing economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automation Testing market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Automation Testing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all Automation Testing inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry Automation Testing wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

