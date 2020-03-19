Dialyzers, also known as artificial kidneys, used during hemodialysis are fortified with a wide variety of membranes and within both the cellulosic and synthetic classes. Dialyzers are bifurcated into high-flux dialyzers and low-flux dialyzers. Among these, high-flux dialyzers are preferred while performing hemodialysis, as they are efficient and help remove larger molecules while performing dialysis as compared to the low-flux dialyzer.

The considerable rise in the geriatric population and increase in incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global dialyzer market. Further, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, surge in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to propel the market growth.

Although the dialyzer market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The high cost procedure of hemodialysis and associated complications such as severe anemia and fluid overload is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global dialyzer market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Asahi Kasei Corporation,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Baxter International Inc.,Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd,Bain Medical Equipment,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.,Nikkiso Co., LTD.,Medtronic Plc. (Bellco),,Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd,Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited,Weigao Group,Farmasol,China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd,Toray Industries, Inc.,Medica Group,JMS Co. Ltd,Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd,Medivators, Inc.,Dialifegroup

