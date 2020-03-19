The Global report titled “Precision Forestry Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Precision Forestry Market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019–2024.

Top Companies profiled in the Precision Forestry Market include are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), Tigercat (Canada), Ponsse (Finland), Komatsu Forest AB (Sweden), Caterpillar (US), Treemetrics (Ireland), RottneIndustri AB (Sweden), Ecolog (Sweden), Sampo Rosenlew (Finland), Quantum Spatial (US), Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Blount International (US), Integrated Forest Management (US), Silvere (Finland), DroneSeed (US), Insight Robotics (Hong Kong), Treevia Forest Technologies (Brazil), and Aerobotics (South Africa).

“The market for inventory & logistics management estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market for inventory & logistics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Major factors fueling the growth of inventory & logistics management are increasing the demand for valuation of forests and tracking of logs during the transportation phase. Inventory & logistics management data such as wood volume, number of logs, and log diameters are available in digital form for reducing manual errors; enabling quick reporting and data processing.

“Precision forestry services to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024”

The precision forestry services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing interest of forest owners and governments towards automation in the forestry industry and advancements in precision forestry technology are expected to propel the demand for precision forestry services during the forecast period. Increasing demand for managed services is also a crucial reason behind the high growth of the precision forestry market for the services segment.

“Precision forestry market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024”

The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The major factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing mechanization of forestry operations in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Indonesia; and initiatives taken by various governments for the adoption of digital technology in forest land. For instance, the government of China has introduced several initiatives to attract private investments in the forestry sector.

Study Objectives: