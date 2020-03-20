“The North America Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 7.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 11.12 Bn in 2027.”

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at very low cost and in an efficient way. There is a wide gap between the wage pattern of eastern and western countries. The wage rate is comparatively very low in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China when compared to western countries such as the U.S. and U.K. The wage difference varies up to 60%. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the customer care BPO market growth positively.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. In order to offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has highly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a huge opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

Currently, the US is dominating the North America customer care BPO market, which in turn boost the demand for customer care BPO market in North America. The United States has positioned itself as an early adopter of technology. The US has the potential to deploy latest technologies sooner in industries’. Owing to the presence of various tech firms in the US, including SMEs and large enterprises, the country is evolving at an exponential rate. With the increasing power of the individuals residing in the US, their expectation towards quality service is rising. This factor would increase the scope of outsourcing services, which could help the BPO industry to grow its significance in the forthcoming period.

NORTH AMERICA CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-North America Customer care BPO Market by Solution

• Onshore Outsourcing

• Offshore Outsourcing

• Nearshore Outsourcing

-North America Customer care BPO Market by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Transport & Logistics

• Media & Communication

• Automotive

• Others

-North America Customer care BPO Market by Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

