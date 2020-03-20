“The Asia Pacific pacemaker market is expected to reach US$ 2,242.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,030.5 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020-2027.” The growth in the Asia Pacific is characterized by growing geriatric population, increasing incidences of a cardiovascular, sedentary lifestyle, and high accessibility to advanced technologies, growing development of innovative and technologically advanced products and increasing healthcare expenditure

Growing obesity in this region is also likely to grow cardiovascular diseases. Malaysia has the highest obesity rate of 14 % in the South East Asia region, followed by Thailand with 8.8%. Moreover, the obesity rate in Australia and New Zealand is 26.8% and 28.3 % respectively. Furthermore, unhealthy diets are leading to overnutrition and obesity. The impact of fast food is being observed in some countries of the Asia Pacific region. According to UNICEF 2013 report, it estimated that 11 million children under 5 are overweight in the East Asia-Pacific region. Thus, these factors contribute to the growth of cardiovascular diseases and eventually lead to the growth of the pacemaker market.

Company Profiles Medtronic

Abbott

BIOTRONIK

LivaNova Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical

MEDICO S.p.A.

Vitatron Holding B.V.

OSCOR Inc

Pacetronix

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are product launches, acquisition, and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented increasing that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn, have brought about various changes in the market.

For instance, in May 2018, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Limited, a manufacturer from China, expanded its business into Indian market through an overseas subsidiary company, Lepucare (India) Vascular Solutions. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. entered the Indian market through a subsidiary and is likely to explore opportunities for local manufacturing and collaborations.

Japan is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the geriatric population and product launches by the major market players in Japan is likely to enhance the growth of pacemaker market during the forecast period.

