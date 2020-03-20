“The global medical exoskeleton market accounted to US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,023.0 Mn by 2027.” Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market growth is expected due to the rising developments by the Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and Indian companies in the market of medical exoskeleton. In addition, the market for medical exoskeleton in Australia is expected to grow due to the development in the healthcare system.

Also, it is expected that rising numbers of spinal cord injury across Australia are likely to add for the growth of market. The major factor that is likely to contribute the growth of the medical exoskeleton market is the growing geriatric population in the Japan, China, South Korea and India.

Tyromotion GmbH Increase In The Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

The rise in orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the operations done for the replacements of the knee and hip joints. The surgeries have been done for the amputations of limbs due to the increasing rate of damages or injuries caused by road accidents or various diseases. The rising number of operations for amputation are observed for patients who have diabetes and also have developed a condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in the United States, approximately replacement surgeries are performed per year.

For the deteriorating joints, the knee replacement surgeries have performed in the geriatric population. Knee replacement is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The number of surgeries is increasing due to the rising chronic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year, and near round, 1.3 million Americans have RA.

High Market Potential In Developing Nations

With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach. The treatment for the musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic conditions become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, braces and supports have reduced the number of the consumption of the medication and the treatments.

The exoskeleton devices have helped so many patients to manage and reduce their pains and helped to move along with the other healthy people. Also, the healthcare expenditure has created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provide better and more services and facilities to their people. Regions such as Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are investing more in the healthcare sectors.

Extremity Insights

The global medical exoskeleton market by extremity segments was led by lower body exoskeleton segment. In 2018, the lower body exoskeleton segment held a largest market share of 68.1% of the medical exoskeleton market, by extremity. However, the upper body exoskeleton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing incidences of the shoulder pain, neck pain and other upper extremity among the working class which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the medical exoskeleton market.

