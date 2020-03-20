Global gas sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to various initiatives taken by government globally which had increased awareness about refining air quality and stringent supervisory framework about worker’s safety and health. Gas Sensor usually detects presence of gas in the environment and makes people aware about it by sounding the alarms. These sensors can detect the wide range of gases such as toxic gases, flammable and combustible gases. It is widely used by various industries such as transportation, food & beverage, metals, chemicals, power stations and smart cities. The increasing awareness of people related to the air quality has driven the need for gas sensors in office and homes.

Honeywell International, MSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific, City Technology Ltd., 3M, Detector Electronics Corporation, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SERVOMAX LIMITED, SICK AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AlphaSense Inc., ABB, MOCON, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, MEMBRAPOR AG, Kimo, Sensidyne, LP, Sensair, SGX Sensortech, Otis Instruments, Inc., Gas Clip Technologies, Blackline Safety Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., DOD Technologies, Inc.

Global Gas Sensors Market By Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Zirconia, Holographic, Others), Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxides, Volatile Organic Compound, Hydrocarbons, Methane, Hydrogen), End User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Medical, Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Metals & Chemicals, Mining, Consumer Electronics, Power Stations, Smart Cities), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Firago Engineering Inc., has launched its fresh digital TGS8101 IAQ sensor. It is a very compact sensor and is predictable to launch in the mid of this year. It can resist high temperatures and can detect alcohol gases and VOCs.

In February 2018, Underwriters Laboratories launched its two new smoke alarms and detectors which focus on minimizing the false alarms and at detecting different smoke characteristics.

Competitive Analysis

Global Gas Sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of gas sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

